Person shot multiple times in Bessemer, police searching for suspect

Shooting investigation in Bessemer (Source: Bessemer Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff | March 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:39 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police need help in a shooting investigation from Sunday, March 1.

A person was shot multiple times at 5th Avenue and 13th Street North.

Police are asking for your help to identify the suspect vehicle, which is a newer model gray sedan.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411, 205-481-4366, or the anonymous tip line at 205-428-3541. You can also contact Det. Burmeister at 205-481-4357.

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Monday, March 2, 2020

