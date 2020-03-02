Person shot multiple times in Bessemer, police searching for suspect

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police need help in a shooting investigation from Sunday, March 1.
A person was shot multiple times at 5th Avenue and 13th Street North.
Police are asking for your help to identify the suspect vehicle, which is a newer model gray sedan.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411, 205-481-4366, or the anonymous tip line at 205-428-3541. You can also contact Det. Burmeister at 205-481-4357.
