More rain and possible flooding in your work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another big rain event is in store for your work week. Take precautions because flooding could be a concern.
The rain starts late Sunday night and lingers into Monday. It’ll be cloudy throughout the day. Tuesday is election day! Carry your umbrella with you to the ballot box because the rain will continue,
Heavy rain will start to set in Wednesday. Models indicate around two inches of rain for many places. The heaviest rain looks like it will be closer south,
The rain should start to clear up Thursday and the weekend looks sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
Also, don’t forget! It’s daylight savings time! Spring forward an hour on your clocks Saturday and have a great week.
