Little Savannah: Spring Asparagus with Poached Farm Egg

By WBRC Staff | March 2, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 9:36 AM

INGREDIENTS

1 lb Jumbo asparagus, trimmed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted Salt and freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

4 large eggs

Toast, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 450. Blanch the asparagus in a large, deep skillet of boiling salted water until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the asparagus to a paper towel–lined plate and pat dry; reserve the liquid in the skillet. Arrange the asparagus in 4 individual shallow baking dishes. Brush with the butter and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the cheese and bake 6 inches from the heat until golden, about 1 minute.

Add the vinegar to the asparagus blanching liquid and return to a simmer. Crack the eggs into the simmering water, leaving plenty of space between them, and poach until the whites are set but the yolks are runny, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove each egg from the water, blot thoroughly dry with a paper towel and set on the asparagus. Serve with toast.

