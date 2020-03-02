Job fair coming to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham has a job fair coming up on March 15. It is being hosted by the Pelham Business Alliance to kick off their shop local week from March 15 to March 20.
Any businesses can participate in the job fair; you don’t just have to be from the Pelham area. Same with folks who are looking for jobs.
People looking for a job just need to bring their resume and some businesses might interview on the spot.
Karen Apel is a member of the Pelham Business Alliance, and she says that she hopes that this job fair helps people from Pelham and surrounding communities.
“For people that are looking for another job or just don’t have time during the week to look for a job, we’re going to have businesses on Sunday there to interview you. Anyone is welcome; you don’t have to be a Pelham resident,” Apel explains.
The job fair will start at noon at the Pelham Recreation Center.
To have you business participate go to the Shop Local Website. https://pelhamshoplocal.com/
