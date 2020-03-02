I-59 closed in Greene County, cows running loose

By WBRC Staff | March 2, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 3:03 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BREAKING: I-59/20 is being shut down in both directions in Greene County due to an accident involving overturned vehicles and cows running loose.

State troopers were notified just before 2:00 pm.

The accident happened near the Knoxville Exit on I-59/20 in Greene County. A total of six vehicles were involved in the accident.

Two of those 6 vehicles are overturned 18-wheelers, at least one of them was carrying cows.

A number of those cows are running around so authorities decided to close the interstate.

