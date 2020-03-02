FIRST ALERT: Rain is likely for most of this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you were able to enjoy the dry weekend because rain is back into the forecast. Temperatures are starting off mild with most of us in the 50s. We are currently watching showers move in from Mississippi this morning. Rain will likely increase in coverage and intensity around sunrise and continue during the morning hours. You will definitely need to grab the umbrella before you walk out of the door today. By this afternoon, the heaviest rain will likely remain along and south of I-20. We do expect scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that form today will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail primarily in parts of west Alabama. Greatest chance to see a strong storm will be in areas like Marion, Winston, Fayette, Cullman, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties. While the tornado threat for north Alabama is very low, it is not zero. We will watch for isolated cells forming along the warm front this afternoon and evening. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s this afternoon with southerly winds at 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph.