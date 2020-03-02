FIRST ALERT: Rain is likely for most of this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you were able to enjoy the dry weekend because rain is back into the forecast. Temperatures are starting off mild with most of us in the 50s. We are currently watching showers move in from Mississippi this morning. Rain will likely increase in coverage and intensity around sunrise and continue during the morning hours. You will definitely need to grab the umbrella before you walk out of the door today. By this afternoon, the heaviest rain will likely remain along and south of I-20. We do expect scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that form today will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail primarily in parts of west Alabama. Greatest chance to see a strong storm will be in areas like Marion, Winston, Fayette, Cullman, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties. While the tornado threat for north Alabama is very low, it is not zero. We will watch for isolated cells forming along the warm front this afternoon and evening. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s this afternoon with southerly winds at 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers will be possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s. Rain chances tomorrow will be lower than today. Most of the rain that develops will be scattered and not as widespread. Rain chances will be around 50% with highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our best chance to see steady and heavy amounts of rain will move in Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. A large band of steady to moderate rain will move through Central Alabama. The good news is that the main energy with this upcoming system will develop along the Gulf Coast. It means that our severe threat is practically zero. It also means the heaviest rainfall could occur in south Alabama. Rain will be heavy at times Wednesday with rain likely during the afternoon and evening hours. We will have to monitor river levels and the potential for flash flooding on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday afternoon with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will continue to fall Thursday with highs in the 50s. Rain should taper off by Thursday evening.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: The latest models are showing the higher rainfall totals in the southern half of our state. I think most of us will see rainfall totals around 2-4 inches. The higher totals will likely occur along and south of I-20. Areas like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties will likely see the lowest totals with rainfall adding up around 1-3 inches. With additional rainfall this week, we will introduce the small threat for flash flooding Wednesday into Thursday. Remember to never drive into flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown!
END OF THE WEEK: By Friday, the rain will finally move out and we will get to enjoy some sunshine. The weekend is looking sunny and dry. Temperatures will likely warm into the 50s and 60s this weekend with overnight lows cooling down into the 30s. We could see temperatures around the freezing point Saturday morning.
Have a great and dry Monday!
