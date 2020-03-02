Court-ordered counseling for Tuscaloosa man accused of cutting, deflating Baby Trump balloon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who was arrested for deflating and cutting into a balloon depicting President Trump as a baby has been court ordered to attend counseling and complete community service.
If he completes the court order, 32-year-old Hoyt Hutchinson could get his charges dismissed.
The balloon was located at Monnish Park on 15th Street on the Saturday Alabama played LSU in November 2019.
Police responded to the scene and observed Hutchinson had cut into the balloon and was trying to leave the area.
Hutchinson was apprehended and taken into custody on charges of Criminal Mischief First Degree.
