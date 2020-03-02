Coronavirus update from state health officer and UAB doctor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today Alabama’s top health officer again tried to assure people there are no cases of anyone with the coronavirus in Alabama.
All those who traveled abroad and might have been exposed have been monitored and tested. No one has the infectious disease.
One of UAB’s top infectious disease doctors said people can take steps to protect themselves. The same procedures as the flu, but if you think you might have the virus don’t just jump in the car and head hear or to the nearest clinic - call first.
Doctors in Alabama and at UAB want people who might have been exposed or think they may have the coronavirus to self-monitor their health. If you think there is a risk call ahead and give the hospital clinic or emergency room advanced notice so they can be prepared.
“Call your healthcare provider. Tell them about your symptoms. If you feel you need to come to a healthcare provider, then call the emergency department to let them know you are coming,” Dr. Rachael Lee of UAB Infectious Disease said.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said very soon they will be able to test locally if someone might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
“We expect to be testing very soon. I don’t know when exactly. We have the test and we are actively training and shall be doing that promptly.” Harris said.
This should speed up the testing process which now has to go through the CDC. The head of the Alabama Hospital Association is urging people not to buy masks. It won’t stop the virus and they need the best masks for their workers as the first line of defense against the virus.
“We have to keep that protective gear available to the healthcare workforce, so we don’t find ourselves with healthcare workers inappropriately exposed,” Dr. Don Williamson of the Alabama Hospital Association said.
The head of Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency says people should not panic about the virus.
“We have done this before with pandemic influenza, we’ve done it with zika, and we’ve done it with Ebola here in Alabama,” Brian Hastings of the Alabama EMA said.
Harris said hospitals are prepared and train regularly for these types of outbreaks if it happens in Alabama. Again, basic advice wash hand, use disinfectants, don’t go to work if sick and if you are sick contact your doctor.
