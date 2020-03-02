Birmingham police investigating overnight homicide in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide in West Birmingham.
The homicide victim was discovered at 1:14 a.m., according to police, after ShotSpotter and residents complained of gunfire at Valley Road and Court I.
Police say the victim was discovered laying on the ground outside his vehicle. The victim died before first responders arrived.
Police say a preliminary investigation suggest the victim was having car trouble and got out of his vehicle. The suspect drove up, there was a brief exchange of words and the suspect shot the victim.
Police have not released any information about a suspect and no one is in custody.
If there is anyone who has information pertaining to this homicide, contact the BPD Robbery/Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777
