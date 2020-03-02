Amazon hiring 1,500 full-time positions in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon is now hiring in Bessemer!
Interested candidates can apply here for more than 1,500 full-time jobs within the more than 850,000-square-foot fulfillment center.
The fulfillment center will be located at 975 Powder Plant Road, Bessemer, AL 35002. Employees will play integral roles and work alongside innovative Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items to customers across the region, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.
On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Additionally, interested candidates can sign up for text alerts when opportunities open by texting BHMNOW to 77088. Shift schedules will vary. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.
