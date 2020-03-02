ADPH prepared for outbreak, no confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama remains free of COVID-19 cases and on alert, that’s the message from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris during a news conference Monday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has been preparing for any possible cases since early January.
“We have been in almost constant contact with CDC over the past six or seven weeks," Harris stated. “We speak to them daily and usually several times daily.”
Harris confirmed the state has the needed tests to diagnose COVID-19, however, the state hasn’t formally conducted a test to date. Less than a dozen people in Alabama were tested by the CDC before the tests were available to state health offices. Only those who have symptoms need to be tested, which is carried out by the local county health department and tested by ADPH.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has monitored around 100 people who traveled to China. Less than 10 showed symptoms and tested negative for the virus. Harris confirms Alabama has no outstanding tests.
“These returnees check their temperature multiple times a day and we check in with them every day,” Harris said, noting most have completed their 14-day monitoring protocol.
Harris reminds the public that the same precautions used to avoid the flu should be used to avoid COVID-19, which include frequent handwashing and he urges those who haven’t taken the flu shot to get one now. Symptoms of COVID-19 present much like the flu, by getting a flu vaccine it takes some of the guesswork out of any possible diagnosis. He also asks everyone to cover their cough to avoid the airborne transfer of germs.
“I cannot stress this enough, if you are sick please stay home,” Harris said.
For those who have flu-like symptoms, they are asked to call their healthcare provider who will then advise them on how to move forward.
Dr. Don Williamson, Executive Director of the Alabama Hospital Association says the state’s hospitals are prepared and ready for any COVID-19 cases, stressing most who contract this virus will not be seriously ill and in need of hospitalization.
“We are able to quantify bed availability in near real-time and can implement surge plans to increase available beds should that become necessary," Williamson stated. “Those systems have been well-tested in previous hurricanes and during previous flu seasons.”
Williamson explained hospitals train for these instances and are currently being trained on how to treat COVID-19 positive patients in isolation. In Italy, 10 percent of healthcare workers contracted the virus. He said it’s important to protect the healthcare workforce so they will be available to provide treatment.
“Hospitals treat patients with infectious diseases on a daily basis,” Williamson explained. “These patients are isolated, they’re treated in appropriate spaces by trained personnel. And when there is a threat of a disease that could cause a surge of patients each individual hospital steps up its preparedness and coordination activities.”
The ADPH has been in contact with the State Department of Education and a plan is in place should Alabama have any confirmed COVID-19 cases. They are also working closely with nursing homes and child care facilities to develop those plans.
