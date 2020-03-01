Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Windy Month Of March arrives a feeling of Spring is in the air as afternoon temperatures will approach 70-degrees in some areas. A few clouds will also begin filtering in today with more clouds tonight indicating a warmer, more moist air mass returning. This weather set-up may indeed produce a few rain showers into Northwest Alabama overnight tonight with rain becoming more likely through mid-week as an area of low pressure tracks east along the Gulf Coast.
Forecast models are now keeping this low on a more southerly track meaning the chances for Severe Storms will be more likely in areas to the south. However, rainfall totals may approach up to five inches in some areas with totals of three to 4.5 inches more common across northern parts of Central Alabama so the main concern with this weather event is likely to be significant flooding. \
The area of low pressure will finally track east of our region early Thursday and as rain chances diminish the air will become increasingly dry with milder weather likely for the end of the work-week and the beginning of next weekend.
In summary regarding Hazardous Weather: Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall appear likely Tuesday and Wednesday near a stalled front. This will result in a threat of flash flooding, with the greatest potential near and north of Interstate 20. While flooding will be the primary threat with this system, a limited risk of severe storms could materialize Wednesday. This threat will likely be in areas south of I-20 where damaging winds and tornadoes could occur.
In the meantime, enjoy one last dry day, until at least mid-week.
