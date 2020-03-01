Spain Park hangs on to defeat Hoover 47-44 to win 7A State Championship

Chase turned to junior guard Avery Masdon, and freshman forward Haley Russell. Russell made a layup and two free throws and Masdon sank a free throw with five seconds left to seal the win. Masdon had 12 points, three assists and finished 4-of-6 at the foul line. She also sank two 3-pointers. Katie Flannery had seven points and Russell finished with six points and five rebounds. Reniya Kelly, who closed the gap to two points with a layup and free throw with 43 seconds remaining, finished with a game-high 23 points for Coach Krystle Johnson’s Bucs. She was 9-of-11 at the foul line, had five steals and seven rebounds. Madison Adamson ‘s jumper with seven seconds left drew Hoover to 46-44 to set up Masdon’s clutch free throw. Adamson finished with seven points and six steals. Jada Knight added eight points.