Huffman wins school’s first basketball state championship

Bessemer City (18-15), which lost a regular-season tournament game to Huffman by 40 points before Christmas, was led by Thaddeus Williams’ 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists. He didn’t play in the earlier game. Coach Thad Fitzpatrick, who took over the Tigers’ basketball program in August, also got a big game from Jaquan Rollins, seven points and a game-high 12 rebounds. He also had three blocked shots. Calvin Townes chipped in eight points and six boards. Birmingham City Schools dominated championship from 1969-1982 winning 4A (now 6A) nine state titles in 14 years from 1979-1982. West End won back-to-back 6A championships in 1996 and 1997 after the AHSAA expanded from 4A to 6A and Woodlawn clinched the 6A championship in 2000. Bessemer City was playing in its first boys’ state final in school history.