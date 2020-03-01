1 dead after crash involving ambulance in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a fatal crash Sunday morning.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 1:43 a.m. officers and fire medics responded to the intersection of Vaughn Road and Eastern Blvd. on a two-vehicle collision. There, they found a 2016 Hyundai Sonata with one occupant and a 2017 Ford T250 with three occupants.
The occupant of the Sonata and the driver and one passenger in the Ford received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The other passenger in the Ford, 54-year-old David Mimms, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
MPD said the investigation indicates the Sonata was traveling east on Vaughn Road and the Ford was traveling north on Eastern Blvd. when they entered the intersection and collided. MPD confirmed one of the vehicles involved was an ambulance but would not confirm whether Mimms was an employee of the ambulance company.
