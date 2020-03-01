Auburn drops third road game in a row with loss at Kentucky

Despite Kentucky shooting just 2-13 from three, the Wildcats were still able to get to the free-throw line often in Saturday’s game, making 27 of 33 attempts. Auburn, on the other hand, struggled from the charity stripe. In the Feb. 1 matchup, Auburn took 44 free throws against Kentucky and made 33 of those attempts. Fast forward to Saturday, the Tigers only got to the line 22 times, making just 13 of those attempts.