Auburn drops third road game in a row with loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSFA) - The last time the Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats linked, Auburn overcame a home deficit to down the then No. 13 Wildcats.
Saturday in Lexington, the now No. 8 Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) exacted their revenge against the No. 15 Tigers (24-5, 11-5) 73-66 inside Rupp Arena.
Despite Kentucky shooting just 2-13 from three, the Wildcats were still able to get to the free-throw line often in Saturday’s game, making 27 of 33 attempts. Auburn, on the other hand, struggled from the charity stripe. In the Feb. 1 matchup, Auburn took 44 free throws against Kentucky and made 33 of those attempts. Fast forward to Saturday, the Tigers only got to the line 22 times, making just 13 of those attempts.
The Tigers were led in scoring by J’Von McCormick’s 13 points. Kentucky got 18 from Immanuel Quickley and 17 from Tyrese Maxey.
This is Auburn’s third consecutive road loss. All their losses on the season have come on the road.
They’ll look to complete a perfect home slate Wednesday night against Texas A&M. The Tigers will celebrate Senior Night.
Kentucky claims the SEC regular season title with Saturday’s win.
