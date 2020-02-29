Work underway to repair Fairfield roads

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield drivers might be okay with travel delays because it means their roads are finally being fixed.
Work has started to repave some of the main commercial routes in the area, some the mayor says haven’t been touched in about 30 years.
Crews are working on Aaron Aronov Drive right now. Once they finish, they’ll move to Valley Road where they’ll pave from the intersection down to the Hueytown line.
The city and county have been working on this paving agreement for some time and the projects will be funded by the county. Another paving project to get excited about is work that will happen on EJ Oliver after those two projects wrap. The city got money from the state to repave that road.
"We were able to get that grant to do E. J. Oliver. We hope to apply for those grants every year, so we can eventually try to get as many roads paved as possible. But, this is huge for citizens!," said Mayor Eddie Penny.
Mayor Penny says a timeline for completion is uncertain because it depends on the weather and how many consecutive dry days we get.
