Tuscaloosa gets $750,000 grant for airport study

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa got some good news this week in its ongoing effort to bring commercial air service back to the airport.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city a $750,000 grant. That’s part of a $12 million package of grants designed to help 18 communities with small airports around the country.
Tuscaloosa will put that money into a study to determine if passenger air service could be successful at the Tuscaloosa National Airport.
The grant money allows those communities to assess and develop solutions for their air service needs. That money can also be used for fee waivers to air carriers and to conduct studies to potentially expand service.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox hopes the study will provide factual information to see if it would be in the city’s best interest to bring back commercial air service.
“We’re excited because this is another step forward as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa Plan to make certain that we can bring back commercial air service to Tuscaloosa," Maddox said.
He added the city wants to have information that shows if travelers within Tuscaloosa’s metro area would use the airport if they could fly in and out of it.
