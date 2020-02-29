Sojourn for Truth and Justice kicks off Bloody Sunday Commemoration weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sojourn for Truth and Justice had its 8th annual Art on the Square event Friday. The event kick-started the Bloody Sunday and Selma-to-Montgomery March commemoration weekend. There was live music, local artists, and dance to help engage the community in conversation about social issues.
“We want to start talking about these issues. It’s already out there, and we want to seriously magnify them and seriously engage and use art, history, and conversation to not only motivate folks to get to the polls but to seriously look around and see what’s happening with us today. Not 55 years ago, this stuff is still happening today,” said Sojourn for Truth and Justice Founder Michelle Browder.
Tap Dancer and Sojourn Performer Maud Arnold said the arts are an easy way to get people to join in on the conversation.
"Arts brings everybody out, so even if you don't know about bloody Sunday, you might come out cause you hear oh there is gonna be some dancing there is gonna be some singing I am gonna come out, and then you educate yourself in that way," said Arnold.
Several local artists set up their artwork downtown and encouraged people to ask about the meaning behind their pieces.
“My work is mostly about African-Americans and the human experience as it represents African-Americans. So, it’s the Civil Rights Movement, and it’s even what we looked like in the 1920s and early 1800s,” said Carole Bandy Carson, a visual artist from Opelika.
Another local artist says her family history was the inspiration behind her artwork.
“I am from this area and so I had a lot of ancestors that were involved in Native injustices as well as African injustices here,” said Oil Painter Tori Jackson. “One of my favorite things to do is to sit with my grandparents and listen to what they had to go through and it inspires a lot of my artwork.”
Ahead of the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the Selma-to-Montgomery March and The Voting Rights Act of 1965, Friday night’s celebration had one overarching purpose.
"Arts make people feel, so even if you had no empathy or feelings for these people who have suffered and were beaten, just for basic human rights, it might make you feel something," said Arnold.
Browder also wanted to make an effort to highlight as many women as possible in Friday’s celebrations.
“We are headed from Black History Month into women’s history month and so often women are left out of our history,” said Browder. “It’s something that we need to do is to elevate and magnify the women of the civil rights movement.”
Several presidential candidates have also announced their arrival to Selma on Sunday to take part in the commemoration.
