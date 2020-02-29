Saturday Morning Weather

Forecast conditions for strong storms remain uncertain Wednesday and Thursday as forecast models still vary on the timing of the approaching front. It does appear more likely this will be a heavy rain event but the possibility for strong-to-severe thunderstorms still exists especially late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The warmer and therefore more unstable air will likely remain to the south and east but right now, there is a Low-Confidence Threat for Severe Storms Wednesday although Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama. The stronger storms may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. Additionally, locally heavy rainfall is possible.