Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This morning there is an area of low pressure which extends from The Northeast into Virginia-Kentucky and Tennessee. The front is expected to continue weakening through the morning but is still producing a few light showers in Northeast Alabama, mixed, at times with some sleet. Most of Central Alabama will only experience a few clouds associated with the system. Afternoon temperatures today will range from 55-60 with plenty of sunshine and cool northwest winds.
High pressure will remain the dominant weather maker across most of The Southeast through the weekend and a warming trend will continue through Sunday with winds becoming more southerly and increasing cloud cover as Gulf Moisture returns coupled with a more southwesterly wind flow. These conditions could produce a few light rain showers by Sunday night with rain becoming more widespread for the beginning of next week. The warm, moist air flow will continue into the beginning of the new week as a front moves south from the west.
The surge of moisture will continue Monday afternoon and Tuesday with better rain chances to the north and west as the front moves south. This will serve to increase rain chances across Central Alabama with rain more likely along and north of I-20 through Tuesday night. The air will become increasingly unstable with these conditions and a few thunderstorms may result as the front approaches.
Forecast conditions for strong storms remain uncertain Wednesday and Thursday as forecast models still vary on the timing of the approaching front. It does appear more likely this will be a heavy rain event but the possibility for strong-to-severe thunderstorms still exists especially late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The warmer and therefore more unstable air will likely remain to the south and east but right now, there is a Low-Confidence Threat for Severe Storms Wednesday although Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama. The stronger storms may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. Additionally, locally heavy rainfall is possible.
For the weekend, enjoy the sunshine!
