Pickens County wins 1A state championship

Coach Marcuss Barnes’ Tornadoes (26-3) captured the school’s fourth state title overall in the process. Pickens County outscored the Panthers 23-12 in the final period thanks in big part by the play of 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior center Jah-Marien Latham and 6-1 sophomore guard Javion Bell. Latham had 12 points and 12 rebounds – including eight offensive boards – and Bell finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers to earn MVP honors.