Mountain Brook native Wilkerson Given to race in U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook native Wilkerson Given will race in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday in Atlanta. Given, who competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials in Los Angeles, qualified for the 2020 trials at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon last October with a time of 2:11.44. The 28-year-old is the fastest all-time marathon runner in the state.