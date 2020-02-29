Jefferson Co. Health Dept. to send out recommendations to businesses on preparing for possible Coronavirus outbreak

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department will send out recommendations soon on how businesses should prepare for a possible major outbreak of the Coronavirus.
The health department reports they and the state health department are prepared as they can be at this point. There are no cases of anyone having the Coronavirus in Alabama.
Alabama Power has communicated with its employees about the latest information about the virus. The company will use its business plan for operating if there is a dramatic increase of the Coronavirus in the city or state.
“We have been monitoring the potential threat posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We have provided information on the virus to employees and are following the latest developments and updates from public health officials. We continue to review our business plans and processes designed to ensure both the continuity of our services and the well-being of our employees," said Michael Sznajderman, with Alabama Power.
Businesses are encouraged to stay on top of the latest information and inform their employees of healthy habits.
Dr. Wesley Willeford, with the Jefferson County Health Department, said the key is to limit the spread of the Coronavirus by getting businesses prepared to operate without some of their employees.
“If we get to the point where we are seeing widespread Coronavirus activity, employers need to be understanding with their workers about coming in sick or not coming in sick because if they are ill all they are going to do is spread the virus more’, said Dr. Willeford.
Willeford added employers need to understand some workers may have children they will need to stay home and to take care of. This means those companies must have plans for those workers to work at home or some other way to continue their business.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.