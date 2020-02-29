Drivers concerned about temporary fix to flood damaged road

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County road crews worked to add gravel onto part of Hale County Road 36 in Akron. They also spread dirt along a section of the road that had not worn away so cars could could have more room pass by and avoid a large hole that’s formed under the road there caused by flooding.
Barricades and caution tape warn people driving through the area. But the biggest problem remains there. A wide, deep hole is underneath part of that road that has not caved in yet.
That worries people who travel through there frequently. “You know, temporary, I appreciate it. But how much longer are we going to have to do temporary?” said Garner.
Hale County Commissioner Donald Anderson said earlier in the week that they would have to wait for the water level to drop to do more road work there.
They’d also like flood waters to go away from the second road people in the community use to get in and out before a long-term fix can begin.
Anderson admitted Hale County may need money from the state to do more road improvements on Hale County Road 36.
