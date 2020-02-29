Does travel insurance cover coronavirus?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are rethinking their plans to travel overseas because of coronavirus concerns.
Shelly Briones was really looking forward to taking her family to Greece for spring break. She booked the trip a year ago.
"It was going to be a trip of a lifetime,” Briones said.
She’s thinking twice about it now.
"Just all the news on the coronavirus. we started kind of paying attention 2-3 weeks ago, we don’t know if it’s safe to travel international,” Briones added.
Does travel insurance cover the coronavirus? It depends on the policy. AAA of Alabama is fielding a lot of those questions right now.
"Is it safe to go here? Can I change maybe my plans from this destination to another destination? And that’s what we’re seeing more of than anything. We’re not seeing many cancellations just sort of an alternate destination,” Clay Ingram with AAA said.
If you purchased what’s known as a “cancel for any reason” policy then you should be covered, but there is a catch to that. Some of those policies may have exclusions for known events and if you booked after January 22, 2020 when the coronavirus became a known event in the insurance world, then you might not be covered.
"It depends on when you buy it and same thing applies to natural disasters, hurricanes and things like that,” Ingram said.
The best advice is to call your travel agent before cancelling anything.
"The travel vendors, the airlines, the hotels..all these people in the travel industry are actually working very hard to help people with this situation,” Ingram said.
We’re told the cancel anytime policy can cost at least 50% more than a standard travel insurance policy.
