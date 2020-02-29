County Road 12: Auburn students helping the handyman

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Auburn University students struck up an unlikely friendship.
“He’s the best guy I’ve ever met," said Auburn student Katie Georges. "He helps others before himself.”
“I see him every day," said Auburn student Maggie Williams. "We are besties.”
Auburn Midtown is a fairly new development filled mostly with college students. If you’ve ever been there, you’ve surely seen Jesus Jonceles. If anything needs fixing, he’s the man. But Jesus is so much more than that for the folks who live there.
“I’ve got so many friends who live in different communities like this one," said Georges. "They have no idea who’s helping them. They don’t know anyone’s name. I know Jesus’ name, and he knows mine. He knows where I’m from. He gave me a birthday card on my birthday.”
“It’s just a blessing to come here every morning and do what I’m supposed to do to make everyone comfortable," Jonceles said.
Jonceles says Midtown is like family. He has three kids of his own and loves his job, but a health issue is creating some major challenges.
“I just found out he needed surgery a few months ago," said Georges. "If he doesn’t get it he won’t be able to work anymore.”
So now his Auburn family is stepping in. The residents in Midtown set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his surgery.
“He’s just the most selfless person I know,” said Williams. "He deserves this. He needs this. It’s awful he has to struggle through this.”
“It’s just a blessing that someone is stepping in to help take care of me," said Jonceles.
For now, Jonceles is pushing through, even when he’s in pain there’s always a smile and a friendly word. For the man who fixes everything, his new college friends are hoping to raise $10,000 to help fix him. You can click on the GoFundMe link above if you’d like to help.
