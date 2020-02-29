Compassion Experience gives insight into poverty

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend at Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church, you have the chance to see how children in impoverished countries live on a day to day basis.
The Compassion Experience is an interactive exhibit featuring replicas of the homes and environments of real children who have grown up under the weight of extreme poverty.
While walking through the exhibit, each visitor wears a headset and hears the true stories of those children. At the end of the journey, visitors have a chance to sponsor a child.
Compassion Experience guide Chelsy Smoke says the hope is to provide children with an opportunity to break the cycle of poverty.
"A lot of the children who are sponsored will see there is life outside of their bubble," said Smoke. "They have somebody on the other side of the world caring about them and encouraging them to get a better education."
