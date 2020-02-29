City of Tuscaloosa considers landscaping around tornado damaged business

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa wants to make one of the few signs of tornado damage still visible there a little harder to see. And it needs help from ALDOT to make that possible.
Mayor Walt Maddox wants to landscape and add shrubs around a gas station that has not reopened since it was damaged by the April 27, 2011 tornado.
That suggestion came up during this week’s meeting of the Tuscaloosa Road Improvement Commission. The damaged building sits at the intersection of 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard. That area has a lot of traffic in the city, so many drivers see it passing through town.
A dispute between the building’s owner and ALDOT has been in court for years. It can’t be torn down until that lawsuit is settled.
Mayor Maddox suggested the city may ask ALDOT for a permit to plant shrubbery on ALDOT’s right of way on the property to make the building less noticeable to drivers.
“What we can do is maybe beautify the intersection knowing that when it’s gone, it would be even better. But in the mean time, it can help mask that blighted piece of property,” Maddox said.
The mayor hopes the city could have some landscaping done there before football season kicks off at the University of Alabama.
