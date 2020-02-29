Brighton volunteer fire working to become full time fire department

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Only burned debris is left of a home on Perry Avenue in Brighton after an early morning fire Friday. But aside from the flames, neighbors were also alarmed at how long it took fire officials to respond. The assistant chief says they’re working to get to emergencies faster.
The heat of Friday's fire also caused damage to the home next door where a family was sleeping.
"Started getting my children out and my pets out, "said Courtnye Smith, Neighbor, "Windows missing and smoke damage inside."
Although the property damage is upsetting, neighbor Courtnye Smith says she’s more concerned about having trouble reaching fire officials and the delay in getting crews on the scene.
"What if it was my house," said Smith.
Brighton's Assistant Volunteer Fire Chief confirmed the response time was in the double digits. He says crews were dispatched at 5:09 am and arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later at 5:30 am.
Assistant Chief Kenneth Hooten says their calls are routed through the county for dispatch, but what really creates a delay is that they are a volunteer fire department. The roughly 20 people who serve as volunteer firefighters don’t work out of the station.
"If we get the call, someone has to go to the fire station, get the engine and go to the scene. That’s what happened this morning," said Assistant Chief Kenneth Hooten.
Assistant Chief Hooten says they're working to transition to a full time department within the next two months.
"With the full time fire station, we'll have someone there so when a call comes out we'll be ready to go," said Assistant Chief Hooten.
He says fire crews will have to complete special certification classes so they can transition.
The preliminary report from fire officials says the fire was possibly started by candles inside the home.
