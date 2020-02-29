B’ham police investigating Friday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.
According to authorities, officers received a shot spotter call to the 4300 block of 12th Court N. around 9:05 p.m. Officers found an unresponsive victim in a vehicle. It appeared the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Investigators have classified this as a homicide due to evidence located at the scene.
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police have not determined a motive.
Authorities ask that anyone who has information pertaining to this homicide, to please contact the BPD Robbery/Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
