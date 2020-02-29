Authorities searching for missing Carbon Hill woman

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Carbon Hill are searching for Lisa Benton Warren.
Warren is missing from Carbon Hill. She was last seen on Monday morning. She is an insulin dependent diabetic.
Warren is 5′3 and 165 pounds. She has short, brown hair and green eyes.
A prayer vigil is being held Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Carbon Hill City Hall.
Authorities ask that if you have any information on her whereabouts or know someone who does, to please contact the Carbon Hill Police Department at (205)924-4411, or the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.