Anniston Bulldogs girls basketball wins first-ever championship

The victory at 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at Birmingham’s BJCC Legacy Arena was made possible by the Bulldogs’ strong start in the second half. Both teams battled to a 22-22 at intermission. Anniston (29-3), coached by Eddie Bullock, outscored the Tigers (24-11) in the third period 19-9. The rally was a team effort with five different players getting into the scoring. Dudley’s jumper with 10 seconds remaining in the quarter gave Anniston a 41-31 lead.