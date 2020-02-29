AL Sec. of State says voters have “nothing to fear” when it comes to elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We caught up with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill Friday after a survey from CriticalStart showed 48% of Alabama voters were concerned Tuesday’s primary election isn’t safe from a hack.
But Merrill said, 100 percent of voters should be confident when you cast your ballot for a candidate, it will be counted for the candidate you chose.
“There is absolutely no way that malware has anything to do with the elections process because nobody can infiltrate the election system in Alabama because it’s not connected to internet. Period,” he said.
And a reminder: crossover voting is illegal in Alabama.
That means if you vote for one party in Tuesday’s primary, you can’t vote for a different party if there is a runoff.
This only applies to a runoff and not the general election.
And if you don’t follow the law, you are subject to criminal prosecution.
