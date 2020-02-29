AHSAA basketball finals staying in Birmingham through 2026

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legacy Arena at the BJCC is filled with basketball fans for the state high school basketball tournament this week . But where will it go next year? Alabama High School Athletic Association officials say its changing locations but staying in the Magic City.
Because of renovations being done to the BJCC, the tournament is being moved to nearby Bartow Arena on UAB's campus and Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex. The AHSAA is still working out scheduling but should have more to announce closer to summer.
AHSAA’s basketball director says Birmingham has a lot of to offer fans.
"We’ve got people from all across the state that don’t get to come here often. They get to come and experience this environment, it’s fantastic. The city is a great to us…a lot of things to do, obviously not just basketball. They’ve got plenty of things to choose from,” Jamie Lee, with the AHSAA said.
A number of teams took the court Friday afternoon. Games will also be played there Saturday.
Lee says the tournament will remain in Birmingham until at least 2026.
