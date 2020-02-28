Tuscaloosa end of month Black History event to be held Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The community group “10-4 Corporation” is hosting an end of the Black History month forum that includes brunch at Stillman College Saturday.
Several speakers, including Judge John England Jr., will address issues the black community still faces today while also recognizing strides made.
Mental health, economic growth, crime, education and many more topics will be addressed in the question and answer program.
Several vendors, some offering products and information will be on site as well including voter registration helpers.
“It will be good fellowship, everybody is welcomed. We don’t play the blame game, we don’t point fingers. We just dialogue and come up with solutions to all of our communities problems,”said Dr. Ransey O’Daniel, 10-4 Corp President.
The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Stinson Auditorium at Stillman College.
