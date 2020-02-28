Tuscaloosa City Schools offer way for the public to help kids individually

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of people gathered at Tuscaloosa’s Indian Hills Country Club Thursday to celebrate the hard work of officers like Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Waid.
Supervisors nominated him as their Officer of the Year candidate after he stopped a man accused of posing as an Uber driver in 2019 and was charged with kidnapping after deputies found an unconscious woman in the backseat of his car.
“It makes us feel great, it really does. It’s hard sometimes seeing the community bash law enforcement. Seeing the community come together in times like this makes us feel a lot better about it,” Waid said.
The Tuscaloosa Exchange Club celebrated officers from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa and Northport Police departments and Tuscaloosa’s State Trooper post for making their communities safer. Tuscaloosa Police Sgt. Trent Kempster, was that department’s Officer of the Year candidate. He said it’s been a team effort for him and other members of a task force that investigates sex trafficking cases in West Alabama.
“I would say since the department decided to form the human trafficking task force it’s opened up a lot of new doors to us, a lot of new crimes that really weren’t recognized before that we’re really getting into. It’s just a blessing to be in a unit that helps so many people,” Kempster said.
Other award winners included Investigator Hunter Christian with the University of Alabama Police Department, Corporal Jeffrey Harris with Alabama State Troopers and Sgt. Ashley Blalock with the Northport Police Department
