Tuscaloosa City Schools creates way for students to get help anonymously

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School system now has a way for the community to support students who may be hurting in the classroom or struggling at home.
It’s an anonymous web portal many in the school system believe can help those students who are lacking in the things they need and the superintendent is asking for more people to join.
“We became involved in Neighborhood Bridges because it is a way for our community to provide kindness for our students,” Superintendent Mike Daria said.
Daria called it a way to connect a child’s need with someone who can supply it.
“Think of it as a kind of angel tree, but all year long and done electronically,” he continued.
NeighborhoodBridges.org is an online portal. Teachers can post about things a student may need, but are embarrassed or unwilling to talk about it. It’s anonymous so you won’t find out which child needs help and they’ll never know who donated something to them.
“Our goal is to remove all barriers for our students. We don’t want anything to be a barrier for our students’ success. So Neighborhood Bridges is a method for our community to support our children.”
If you subscribe to the free portal you’ll get an email list once a week of items kids could need. It can be clothes, personal hygiene items and other items. Subscribers can drop supplies off at the Central Office for Tuscaloosa City Schools.
“What we’re seeing as our subscribers build, we’re seeing those needs rise rapidly. We’ve had examples where a teacher posted a need for a child and it’s not back but a day or two later,” Daria said.
He hopes they can triple the number of people who are using the system to help Tuscaloosa City School students.
