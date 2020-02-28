Suspect shot by homeowner in Walker Co. charged with several crimes

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect who was shot by a homeowner in Walker County has now been charged with breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing items.
Several people in the Boldo community called the sheriff’s office on January 31 to report a prowler near their homes.
While Deputies were en route to the scene, the prowler was shot by the homeowner in the leg. The homeowner recognized the man as Jimmie Sanders, due to Sanders staying in the vicinity recently. Sanders then ran from the scene.
Deputies were able to locate Sanders, who was taken to Brookwood Baptist Hospital in Jasper for treatment.
During the investigation, it was determined that Sanders had broken into multiple vehicles in the neighborhood and had stolen several items in the process.
Throughout the night and the next morning, Investigator Brad Curtis received many other complaints concerning vehicles that Sanders was believed to have broken into.
Sanders has been charged with numerous counts of theft crimes, as well as breaking and entering a Motor Vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.