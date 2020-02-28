Spring Garden basketball player changes jersey number to honor boyfriend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring Garden captured it’s seventh state championship Thursday night at the AHSAA Basketball Tournament in Birmingham. The Panthers defeated St. Luke’s 53-45 to win the 1A state title and senior guard Macy Reedy believes her jersey helped her win the game. Before the season, Reedy changed her jersey number to five to honor her late boyfriend, Colby Slayton, who died in a car wreck last spring.
“I felt like I had big shoes to fill. Whenever I put that jersey on and I hope I make him proud. He wore number five and he left a big legacy on the school and I wanted to carry on his number five our senior year since he didn’t get to,” said Macy Reedy.
Reedy scored ten points in her final game as a Panther, but believes Slayton was with her the entire time.
“That was going through my head as soon as we won it. I was like this is for you, this is all you right here,” Reedy added.
