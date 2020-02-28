Spain Park to face Hoover in 7A State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spain Park senior Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds Thursday afternoon to lead the Jaguars past McGill-Toolen Catholic 48-35 in the Class 7A girls’ semifinals of the 98th AHSAA 7A State Basketball Championships being held at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The victory sets up an all-Hoover state championship game Saturday at Legacy Arena for the second time in four years. Tip off is set for 4 p.m.
Both high schools are in the Hoover City Schools System.
