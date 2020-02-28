Shelby County shelter pup to be a stage star

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County shelter dog is about to get his big break in a high school play.
Shelby County High School’s drama class is putting on a production of Annie.
They are using a real dog to play the role of Sandy.
Triton Daniel, a pup from the Shelby County Humane Society, got the role.
Triton is a 7-year-old Husky/Boxer mix.
Triton has been at the shelter the longest, and sadly, was surrendered to the shelter because his owners got a new puppy, and when Triton didn't get along with the puppy, they handed him over to the shelter.
Triton Daniel begins rehearsing with the students on Monday, March 2.
Annie runs March 12-14 at 7:00 p.m. and March 15 at 2:30 p.m. in the Shelby County High School auditorium.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.