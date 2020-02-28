Schools told to prepare for the possibility of Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department invited leaders from every school system in the county to come in starting March 2, 2020, and talk about their questions or concerns for the coronavirus.
This is a big meeting. The school systems want to continue to push their students to practice the normal healthy practices like washing hands, coughing into the sleeve or elbow, but the systems are told to have plans in place if we get hit hard by the coronavirus.
There is concern the coronavirus will spread to the United States. The biggest step to limiting would be to limit exposure to those who might be infected.
In Hoover parents are told to keep their students at home until 24 hours after any fever has stopped.
The head of the infectious disease department with the Jefferson County Health Department says the schools need to work on a worst case scenario plan to close a school and be able to teach students from home. As for the decision to close a school, Dr. Wesley Willeford said they would make that decision based on the number of cases we see in Jefferson County.
“If we are seeing person to person spread in any population in Jefferson County, we will have to see what happens at that point. The threshold we will work with to close schools, to work with school systems to close will be low,” Willeford said.
Dr. Willeford didn’t give a number but look at Japan, a large country. They had at one point 189 cases and they shut down the school system so that number for Jefferson county could be much lower.
These are some of the letters we have seen from Jefferson County Schools, Hoover Schools, and Shelby County Schools.
