Preparing for the Coronavirus: Will certain foods help you fight it?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you eat certain types of food to help you fight off the Cornavirus? Well to a certain degree, yes.
Pretty much like the battling the flu or any other infectious disease, a balanced diet will help your immune system and help you stay healthy if the possibility arises that you are exposed to Coronavirus.
UAB put out information recently to help build up your immune system, foods like collards, spinach and turnip greens are all good for you. Older people certainly need to pay attention to getting enough protein, meat, eggs and dairy products in their diets.
There is also a word of caution about those who might be pushing supplements as a way to counter the Coronavirus.
“Super high doses of nutrition from supplements could actually lower your immune system. So with nutrition it’s always about that sweet spot in the middle getting the the right amount. Too much or too little could actually hurt you," Dr. Beth Kitchin, UAB Nutritionist said.
Again no one bit of food will make the difference. It comes down to a balanced diet eating well and even Dr. Kitchin will tell you wash those hands and cover your cough.
