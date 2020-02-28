2 people arrested, man charged with shooting at officers in East Alabama

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A man is charged with shooting at officers in East Alabama.
At around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, Major Crime Unit Investigators, along with Anniston Police Department Officers attempted to stop what they call a suspicious Silver Chevy Impala on Bynum-Leatherwood Road.
Officers say the car stopped and a shot was fired from the car.
The Impala then sped away, resulting in a brief car chase.
During the chase, officers say the man in the car fired several more shots.
The car eventually crashed at Highway 202 and Hunter Street and the man ran off.
A woman Tondrea Marie Avans, 38, was taken into custody while still in the vehicle.
After a chase, the passenger, Christopher Craig Rivers, 39, was apprehended by Anniston PD Officers.
Officers found multiples firearms in the car and Rivers was still in possession of a firearm at the time of his capture.
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Birmingham, an Investigator with the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office and the Oxford Police Department also assisted in the chase and capture of Rivers.
Avans was charged with Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
Rivers was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement, with additional charges expected.
