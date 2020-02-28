Mountain Brook advances to 7A Championship with win over Fairhope

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook High School’s Spartans clinched berth in the AHSAA State Basketball Championships state finals for the seventh time in the last eight seasons Thursday afternoon with a 60-50 win over Fairhope in the Class 7A semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The Spartans (32-2) of Coach Bucky McMillan will meet Lee-Montgomery (32-1) in a much anticipated finals to close out 98th AHSAA 7A State Basketball Championships Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
Senior Colby Jones scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds to lead the Spartans’ effort. He scored all 10 of his team’s points in the third period as the Pirates cut an 11-point deficit at halftime to just seven outscoring Mountain Brook 14-10.
Jones also had three assists, three steals and two blocked shots – turning in one of his top overall efforts of the season. Holt Bashinsky and Carter Sobera added 12 points to hold off the Pirates’ strong challenge in the final period. Sobera also had eight rebounds before fouling out in the fourth period. Bashinsky also had three assists.
Mountain Brook, which has won five state titles in the last seven years and will be in playing in the championship game for the seventh time in the last eight years, beat Baker in the finals in 2019, McGill-Toolen in 2018 and Auburn in 2017.
Hoover beat Mountain Brook 50-43 in the 2015 finals, and Mountain Brook won its first two state title in 2013 and 2014 over Sparkman and Blount, respectively. The Spartans were not in the finals in 2016.
