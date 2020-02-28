Man sentenced to 35 years after abducted teen found walking with chain around her neck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to abducting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2017. Tyrone TK Carter, 46, took a plea deal and the kidnapping charge was dropped.
He was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of an adult.
On Jan. 13, 2017, Lubbock police were called to The Coronado Project Apartments after an officer was flagged down on east 34th Street near Juniper Avenue, by a girl with a chain around her neck, who claimed she was held captive.
Court documents say the 16-year-old victim was kidnapped on Jan. 12, 2017 as she was walking to a friend’s house. The arrest warrant states when she was passing O.L. Slaton Middle School, when she saw Carter running toward another woman, before running toward her.
The warrant says Carter pushed her to the ground and threatened to kill her if she didn’t do what he said. According to the victim, Carter had a knife and dragged her to his car by her hair.
The warrant states the teen tried to call 911, but Carter took her phone and broke it, then chained her to the front seat of the car.
According to the warrant, Carter took her to "some abandoned apartments on the east side" where he made her climb a fence, before chaining her to a post in one of the vacant apartments.
The warrant states Carter sexually assaulted her multiple times and beat her.
The victim told police that Carter left the apartment but returned multiple times throughout the night.
According to the warrant, she was able to escape when Carter left the apartments the next morning. That's when she was able to run out and flag down officers.
Jordan Thomas, who spoke with us the day the news broke, says she saw her on her way to work.
"I saw a girl and two other women that had stopped, I'm assuming to help her, running out into 34th street, to flag down a police officer. I saw just a young girl that had a chain around her neck, with a Master Lock locked on it, when more police officers showed up, ambulance - and saw the bolt cutters they used to take it off," Thomas said.
Police searched the apartments and nearby houses, and spoke with a neighbor who said Carter, who also lived nearby, was seen running from the apartments the night before.
The warrant states when police went to Carter's apartment to speak to him, they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Authorities say after arresting him on drug related charges, they were able to show his picture to the victim, who identified him.
Police obtained a warrant for Carter's DNA, which, according to the warrant, matched DNA found on the chain inside one of the abandoned apartments.
In 2017, court documents show Carter was found incompetent to stand trial. He was committed to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.
In February 2019, he was re-evaluated and was found competent to stand trial.
On Feb. 25, Carter was indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury and was placed on the not guilty trial docket for March 9. On Feb. 27, he was placed on the guilty plea docket in the 364th District Court.
Carter is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
