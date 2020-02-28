Man robs a store clerk at gunpoint in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff | February 28, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 3:33 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police need your help finding a man who robbed a store in E Skyland Boulevard.

It happened on February, 24, 2020 at a business in the 1800 block.

Officers say the man walked into the business and tried to purchase a vape but was denied because he didn’t have identification. Instead, the man bought a drink and left.

Later, officers say he came back to the store carrying a semi-automatic handgun, approached the clerk at the counter, and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money.

He ran off.

If you have any information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect shown in the videos/photos, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

