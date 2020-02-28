Lincoln police investigating racist graffiti

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Lincoln Police want to know who painted racist graffiti on a building.
The message contains three racial slurs, including the “n-word,” and an obscenity, and claims to be a quote from Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford, who is running for re-election. It is painted in red paint.
“Whoever did that must’ve been bold,” said Richard George who owns the building. “I don’t even want to say what would’ve happened if I’d caught them doing it.”
George thinks he was targeted because Jackie Swinford is a personal friend.
"People that don't even believe in these racist slurs and things, and it's worse than a wildfire. If you don't stop it, it can cause some innocent people to get hurt," George told WBRC.
The message has now been covered. George says he originally wanted to keep it up, but Swinford wanted it taken down, saying he never said the quote.
We reached out to Swinford this afternoon, and he says he doesn't know who did it but hopes the person isn't connected to any of his political opponents.
If so, he says it's the lowest thing anyone's ever done to him in a campaign.
Swinford also tells WBRC he never made the remark, and Richard George says it doesn't sound like anything he would ever say.
“We will not stand for this in our community and are asking anyone with any information to contact either Captain Hallmark at 205-763-4064 or Investigator Crow at 205-763-4070,” said a statement from the LPD investigative division.
