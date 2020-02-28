Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ARIZONA SHERIFF-PARDON
Ex-Phoenix area sheriff declares victory despite court loss
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Phoenix-area Sheriff Joe Arpaio lost a bid to erase his criminal conviction for disobeying a 2011 court order, but claimed victory Thursday after an appeal's court said the verdict no longer has any legal consequence because of President Donald Trump's pardon. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals explained Arpaio was pardoned before he could be sentenced and that the final judgment in the case ended up dismissing the contempt charge. Gabriel “Jack" Chin, a professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law, agreed that although Arpaio did not get the district court's findings vacated, he still won his case.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-WARREN-TRIBES
Warren still dogged by past claims of indigenous ancestry
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cherokee citizens are calling on Elizabeth Warren to publicly disavow a family story of indigenous heritage. The citizens say Warren should use her platform as a way to dissuade others from making false claims that romanticize Native Americans. The topic has haunted the Massachusetts senator even before she announced she'd seek the Democratic nomination for president. The Cherokee citizens say Warren's missteps represent the most public debate about Native identity in recent history. They say her response to their letter this week didn't go far enough in addressing her own family's story of Native heritage.
PRISONERS-RELEASE CREDIT
House OKs bill letting non-violent inmates earn time off
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has unanimously approved a bill that will give all non-violent state prisoners time off their sentences if they work in prison or take drug treatment or major self-improvement courses while behind bars. Republican Rep. Walt Blackman's proposal was approved Thursday night. All prisoners except those serving time only for drug offenses must now serve 85% of their sentences before release. Blackman's bill allows release after inmates serve as little as 65% of their sentences. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.
TAX PREPARER-GUILTY PLEA
Operator of Phoenix-area tax business enters guilty plea
PHOENIX (AP) — The operator of a Phoenix-area tax-preparation business has pleaded guilty to preparing a fraudulent income tax return in which deductions were falsified and inflated to provide a client a larger tax refund. Susana Gonzalez pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to one count of aiding or assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent income tax tax returns. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service announced the plea Thursday. A plea agreement between Gonzalez and prosecutors said she faces up to three years in prison but called for a lesser sentence. The tax agency says Gonzalez agreed to pay up to $300,000 restitution to “all victims harmed by her relevant conduct."
DEADLY PLANE CRASH-INVESTIGATION
NTSB report: No cause yet of deadly plane crash near Payson
PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board doesn’t list a possible cause for a small plane crash near Payson that killed one person aboard and injured two others last month. The report released Thursday says the pilot told NTSB investigators he decided to fly over the Mazatzal Mountain Range on the return flight to Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport on the morning of Jan. 24. The pilot flew about 1,000 feet above ground level over the mountains while the passengers were spotting wildlife on the terrain below. The pilot says the airplane was running well and he doesn't remember anything else until waking up in a small creek at the accident site about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Payson.
BORDER TUNNEL
Another large cross-border drug tunnel discovered in Nogales
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol is investigating the discovery of another large cross-border drug tunnel beneath the streets of Nogales. The incomplete tunnel is located about 580 yards west of the Dennis DeConcini Crossing at the Nogales Port of Entry. Authorities say the tunnel is hand-dug with no shoring, ventilation or lighting. The tunnel runs about 20 feet underground at its deepest point and extends about 30 feet from beginning to end. It’s the fourth cross-border tunnel documented by Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector since last October and the 126th tunnel discovered overall since 1990.
CHINA OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Ducey downplays risk but says Arizona prepared for virus
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the risk of contracting the new coronavirus is low but the state has practiced and is prepared to respond. Ducey was pressed by hosts on Phoenix radio station KTAR Thursday on what emergency powers he has to contain the spread of the virus. He says the state has “immense powers” to quarantine people who don't cooperate. He praised state health and emergency management officials and urged people to take precautions to avoid spreading germs of all kinds, such as covering mouths when coughing and washing hands. He says that will help avoid the spread of the flu as well.
THREATENED SONGBIRD
US identifies habitat critical for survival of rare songbird
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — US wildlife managers have proposed setting aside a vast area across seven Western states as critical habitat for a rare songbird. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made public its recommendation Thursday for the western yellow-billed cuckoo. If approved, the designation would affect activities that involve federal funding or permitting along hundreds of miles of rivers and streams from Arizona and New Mexico north to Idaho. A threatened species, the cuckoo travels each spring and fall between its breeding grounds in Mexico and the U.S to its wintering grounds in Central and South America, often using river corridors as routes.