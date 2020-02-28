Job fair to be held Tuesday in Gadsden for laid off Goodyear workers

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Workers who have been laid off from the Goodyear plant in Gadsden will get help Tuesday thanks to a job fair.
The plant shrunk its workforce down to 411, over the last few months. It had been around 1,266 as recently as last year.
The laid off workers will be able to meet potential new employers at the United Steelworkers Union Hall on Hoke Street.
Among those taking part:
- AIDT
- Alabama Department of Corrections
- Alabama Power
- Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
- Choice Fabricators
- Color masters
- Etowah County Commission - Office of the Sheriff
- Fehrer Automotive North America
- Gadsden State Community College
- Georgia Pacific Rome Lumber
- Koch Foods
- Meyer Utility Structures
- Mueller
- Pilgrim's Pride
- Prince Minerals
- ServPro
- Snead State Community College
- Southern Parallel Forest
- TempForce
- Tyler Union
- Tyson Foods
- Wayne Farms
A spokesperson says the sponsor, the Career Center of Gadsden, has provided numerous services to the workers.
“This job fair is just one of the services we provide to displaced workers,” says Katrina Herring, manager of the Career Center in Gadsden. "The Career Center also assists with unemployment registration, career counseling, job placement and résumé preparation assistance. We are glad to be able to help people in our community during a difficult transition.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.